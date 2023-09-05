PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Newburyport actor John Budzyna takes to the stage at the Players’ Ring Theatre starting Friday as the iconic comedy drama “Deathtrap” begins its run.
“Deathtrap,” directed by Jack Neary and written in 1978 by Ira Levin, is regarded as a play within a play. It holds the record for the longest-running comedy thriller on Broadway and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play.
“It’s one of the best thrillers you’ll see on stage,” Budzyna said during a phone interview last week.
The play begins with Broadway writer Sidney Bruhl, played by Budzyna, who is struggling to overcome a dry spell that has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of money. Bruhl gets a break when he receives a script from a student – a thriller that he recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash.
Budzyna said the opportunity to play a scoundrel after being known as an actor who plays nice guys was such a thrill.
“I’m playing such a mean person but hopefully I’ll do a great job,” he said. “I really love that.”
Over the past few years, playwright and director Jack Neary, a Lowell native, has chosen to premiere some of his plays at the Players’ Ring.
The plays, “Moonglow” (2022) and “The Stands” (2023), were well-received by the audience. The Players’ Ring hired him to lead the production of “Deathtrap”.
“Deathtrap” is a fun play to direct, as long as you have good actors, which I do,” Neary said. “It’s a brilliantly constructed thriller that actually tells the audience what it’s doing, while it’s doing it, and still shocks them at the right times.”
The other four actors cast in play are Amesbury resident Sally Nutt, Thomas Carnes, Trish Aponte and Ed Simeone. The play is two hours with an intermission.
“We have good reasons to believe that ‘Deathtrap’ will be the perfect opener for our 32nd season,” said Producing Director Margherita Giacobbi.
“The Ring has been striving to present the perfect mix between brand new works and published plays,” Giacobbi said. “Our space is so uniquely intimate, that audiences will get to experience the most popular titles – like ‘Deathtrap’ – in a completely new light. Our hope is that they will then choose to trust us once again, and come witness the excellent original works by local playwrights that we have in store for them this season!”
Budzyna said although the play has been performed for decades, folks familiar with its resolution will still get a charge when they see it on such an intimate stage.
“We play it as if no one has seen it before,” Budzyna said.
The Players’ Ring, located in a historic building adjacent to Prescott Park in Portsmouth since 1992, strives to nurture creative freedom and artistic excellence within the local artist community, and to offer patrons inspiring theater experiences within its uniquely intimate performance space of just 75 seats.
“You’re right on top of the action,” Budzyna said.
The Puddle Dock restaurant across the street, and its sister restaurant, Tour on Lafayette Road, offer a 10% discount on food to Players’ Ring ticket holders.
If patrons choose to take advantage of this offer at The Puddle Dock, they will be able to leave their cars parked in the restaurant’s lot for the duration of the play (subject to availability.)
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.