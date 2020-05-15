BOSTON – Two local state representatives joined colleagues in a unanimous House vote, 157-0, this week in support of a short-term borrowing bill to address revenue reductions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the decision to move the state’s income tax filing deadline to July 15.
House Bill 4677, an act to facilitate the delay of the income tax filing deadline, was enacted by the House of Representatives on May 13, with most members voting remotely to comply with social distancing requirements. The Senate was expected to enact the bill Friday, May 14, after which it will be sent to Gov. Charlie Baker for his signature.
"This is a very important step in keeping our state functioning in a productive manner. It's great to see all sides working together during this difficult time," said state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, in a press release.
“It is critical that we continue to keep cash flowing as we see shortfalls in revenue,” added Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury. “This legislation will support the commonwealth as we continue to face a variety of challenges during this difficult time.”
Kelcourse and Mirra said the short-term borrowing is necessary for the state to continue to maintain a positive cash flow and a strong bond rating as it deals with a significant revenue shortfall in Fiscal Year 2020 – projected to be as much as $3 billion. The bill is a redrafted version of legislation originally filed on March 27 by Governor Baker.
On April 3, Baker signed into law legislation moving the personal income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 to coincide with Congress’ approval of a similar extension of the federal tax deadline. While April is typically the single largest month for tax collections, the extended tax filing deadline – combined with the economic impacts associated with the ongoing COVID-19 State of Emergency – contributed to a 54 percent drop in revenues last month, with monthly revenues down $2.3 billion compared to April 2019 and nearly $2.2 billion short of estimates.
In the release, Kelcourse and Mirra noted that, unlike the federal government, the state must balance its budget each fiscal year and cannot engage in deficit spending. By using short-term borrowing, Massachusetts can continue to pay its bills and meet its financial and legal obligations.
The House bill authorizes the state treasurer to issue revenue anticipation notes, which will allow the state to borrow against revenue expected to come in after the current fiscal year ends on June 30. All interest and principal payments on the notes issued must be repaid from the general fund by June 30, 2021.
