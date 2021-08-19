An elementary school teacher from Lowell is the fourth winner of the $1 million COVID-19 vaccine lottery, while a rising sophomore from Rockland took home the latest scholarship as part of the state's VaxMillions sweepstakes.
The two new winners were announced Thursday by the Baker administration and Treasurer Deb Goldberg's office after the second-to-last drawing this week for the giveaway intended to encourage people to get vaccinated. More than 2.5 million residents of the 4.4 million fully vaccinated in Massachusetts have registered for the VaxMillions prizes, including 2.3 million who are 18 and older and therefore eligible for the weekly $1 million giveaway.
The state said that since the lottery was announced over 300,000 residents have gotten a first dose and over 420,000 have become fully vaccinated.
Lilly Guttenplan, of Lowell, teaches English as a second language and is a mother of two. She and her husband plan to put their winnings toward their children's college education, according to the administration.
The winner of the fourth $300,000 scholarship this week was Nadia Dutton, of Rockland. Dutton is entering her sophomore year at Rockland High School where she plays volleyball, basketball and lacrosse and she wants to pursue a career in nursing as a certified registered nurse anesthetist, according to state officials. She hopes to eventually attend college in New England, and has an interest in her mother's alma mater Salve Regina University.
The deadline for fully vaccinated residents to register for the fifth and final giveaway is Thursday. The last two winners will be drawn on Monday and announced next Thursday, Aug. 26.
