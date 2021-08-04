Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.