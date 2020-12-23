BOSTON — Cities and towns will be allowed to offer early and mail-in-voting in the spring elections under a provision tacked onto the state budget.
The proposal extends a law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in July in response to the pandemic. It allows early and mail-in voting through March 31, 2021.
Baker supports the changes but wants cities and towns to have the ability to decide whether to offer expanded in-person early voting. He sent the measure back to lawmakers as an amendment that would require early voting periods for spring elections to be approved by local governments.
It’s not clear whether the lawmakers will approve Baker’s recommended changes or restore the original budget language in the $46 billion spending package.
Baker acknowledged that mail-in voting and other measures allowing voters to avoid crowds will likely be necessary in the spring, with the coronavirus still raging.
“These temporary changes will ensure that local elections continue to be administered safely as we work to overcome the pandemic,” Baker said in a statement to lawmakers outlining his proposed changes to the measure.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing, nationally and locally. Many cities and towns hold municipal elections in the spring, and it’s not clear how widely available COVID-19 vaccines will be by then.
“To be sure, mail-in voting is going to be a prudent thing given that we will still be in the throes of the epidemic in the spring,” said Andover Clerk Austin Simko, who oversees the town’s elections. “Things are looking up with the vaccine, but we’re still going to be in this mess for several more months.”
But Simko says cities and towns should have the ability to decide whether to offer in-person early voting.
“If a community only has about 2,000 people voting in a local election, I’m not so sure that you need a week or two of early, in-person voting in addition to the universal mail-in option and voting on Election Day,” he said. “There’s a cost to it, both administrative and financially. It may not be worthwhile.”
Massachusetts was one of a number of states that temporarily changed its laws to increase mail-in voting options and avoid crowding at the polls this year. Cities and towns also provided 14 days of early voting, allowing people to cast ballots in person.
Until this year, Massachusetts only allowed mail-in voting for absentee ballots. Voters needed an excuse, such as a disability, not to cast ballots in person.
But the state’s voters have enthusiastically embraced mail-in and early voting.
In the Sept. 1 state primary, about 814,000 ballots were cast by mail — more than 47% of all votes.
That number jumped to more than 2.3 million mail-in votes for the Nov. 3 election, with some cities and towns reporting 60% of the ballots cast by mail.
But the temporary law that expanded voting access expires on Dec. 31, and voting rights groups are prodding Beacon Hill leaders to make the changes permanent.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who oversees elections, supports expanded mail-in voting and is expected to submit his own proposal next legislative session.
“Expanded early voting and mail-in voting were very successful in prioritizing safety while increasing voter turnout in the fall,” said Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts. “We are hopeful that this and the mail-in voting expansion will be made permanent.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
