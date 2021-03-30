Maine women arrested on drug charges 

LAWRENCE — Two Maine women, including one hiding in the back of a minivan, face narcotics trafficking and distribution charges after a patrol officer pulled over the vehicle at Lawrence and Maple streets early Monday, police said.
Officers seized 25 "finger-like" packages of fentanyl with a street value of as much as $15,000, according to a police report.
Cassandra Goodwin, 29, of Skowhegan and Aaliyah Gagliardi, 26, of Canaan were charged with trafficking a Class A substance and illegal distribution of a Class B substance, police said.
Police pulled over the 2005 Dodge Caravan that Goodwin was driving about 3:30 a.m. because the license plate was "poorly lit, as if about to die which made it difficult for me to see the number," according to the officer's report.
Police said Goodwin was texting on her cell phone after police pulled over the van. Goodwin said she dropped off a friend in Lawrence, but did not know the friend's last name or address, the report said.
The officer "was having a hard time believing her story and believed she was being deceptive," the report said.
When police asked Goodwin if there was anything illegal in the van, she responded "there should not be drugs in the vehicle," the report said.
An officer said he saw a crack pipe in the minivan and needles on top of a black bag. Two officers who arrived to help said someone was hiding under a red blanket in the van's rear storage area. Officers found Gagliardi there, the report said.
Once the women were out of the minivan, police said they seized 25 "finger-like" packages of fentanyl, two twisty bags of crack cocaine, a twisty bag of cocaine, $325 cash, a set of keys and a small digital scale. The police report also said the minivan was "full of trash."
