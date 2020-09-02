HAVERHILL — A local man charged in the stabbing death of a 21-year-old man Tuesday morning has been ordered held without bail, a judge ruled.
Evanda Jackson, 46, of Haverhill was wearing a mask and a blue hospital scrub when he appeared Tuesday afternoon before Haverhill District Court Judge Patricia Dowling to be arraigned on a murder charge in the death of Izayah Cruz of Haverhill.
Cruz was suffering from a stab wound to his chest when he tried to drive himself to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, according to a police report.
Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Haverhill police responded to numerous 911 calls of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Boardman and Water streets, the police report said. Cruz's brother Elijah Cruz was also in the car when Izayah stopped breathing and Elijah called 911 for help, according to the police report.
CPR was performed at the scene before Izayah Cruz was taken to Holy Family Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police report said.
According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, Elijah Cruz told police that his brother Izayah had been involved in an altercation on Kimball Street. That street is in the heart of the Acre neighborhood, which is known for street crime.
"At some point during the confrontation the defendant allegedly stabbed the victim once in the chest,'' the release said.
Court records show Jackson works at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport as a sterile technician. Jackson and his wife have two children, ages 9 and 11, his attorney said.
While Jackson's attorney asked the judge to set a bail amount with conditions, prosecutor Jessica Strasnick requested Jackson be held due to the seriousness of the charge he faces and his past criminal history.
Jackson's criminal record includes a case in Virginia, where he was accused of possessing a sawed-off shotgun and domestic assault, among other offenses, according to Strasnick.
Local court records say Jackson was involved in an altercation in which he hit someone with his car, she said. That case was continued without a finding.
Jackson's defense attorney, who appeared via Zoom, said his client has "strong ties to the community."
Jackson's next court date is in early October.
