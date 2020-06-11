BOSTON — Students returning to school this fall will be required to wear masks or face coverings, and classroom sizes could be limited with desks spaced six feet apart, according to new state guidelines.
In a memo to school administrators, Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said the steps to prevent spread of the coronavirus will help ensure that public and private schools bring back students and faculty safely.
“We are operating with the best information we have as of early June about how to maintain the health and safety of our students and staff in any in-person school programs and limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” Riley wrote. “This guidance has been informed by consultation with state agency partners, professionals in the preparedness field, and district and school leaders.”
Public and private schools, which have been closed since the outbreak began in mid-March, are shut down for the remainder of the academic year.
Riley said schools reopening in the fall will be responsible for buying personal protective equipment, such as gloves and disposable gowns, for staff who will be regularly disinfecting classrooms, cafeterias and common areas. Schools will also be required to provide masks for students if they do not bring their own.
School nurses will be required to have “specialized supplies” to isolate students believed to have COVID-19.
Riley said maintaining social distancing will require smaller class sizes. Classes are now limited to 10 students for summer education programs.
He didn’t recommend a class size for the fall, but said classroom desks should be spaced at least six feet apart and face the same direction.
The guidelines are drawing criticism from some, including the state’s largest teachers union, which called the plan “impractical.”
Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said a 10-student class this fall would be unworkable for districts that are also facing deep cuts amid economic fallout from the coronavirus.
“This will necessitate at least doubling the number of staff, even as public schools are on the verge of issuing large numbers of layoff notices, or pink slips, to educators,” she said.
The state is facing an estimated $8 billion shortfall in next fiscal year’s budget, which could mean deep cuts in Chapter 70 funding for public school districts.
Najimy said requiring students to bring their own masks is “tone deaf” to low-income families who cannot afford the additional cost.
“It will be communities of color — which have been historically subjected to structural racism through disinvestment in their public schools and other crucial services — that will be the least able to afford PPE and will be once again disproportionately impacted,” Najimy said.
Tom Scott, executive director of Massachusetts Superintendent Association, said administrators are waiting for more details from the state about classroom sizes and other requirements.
“All of this is a moving target right now,” he said. “Until we get specific guidance, we don’t know what schools will look like when students come back in the fall.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
