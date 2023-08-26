BOSTON — The U.S. Justice Department announced that $51,860,858 was awarded to the Office on Violence Against Women to provide sexual assault victims with services in each state and the District of Columbia as well as American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Almost $1 million will head to the Massachusetts Department of Health after receiving word it was awarded $985,383.
The grand total marks a significant increase of nearly 45% compared to last year’s funding, according to a news release.
Allison Randall, principal deputy director of the Office on Violence Against Women, announced the 56 Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant Program awards in remarks at the National Sexual Assault Conference in San Francisco. This funding is made available through the Violence Against Women Act.
“It is critically important that all victims of sexual assault are able to access support and safety,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in the release. “Research shows that the need for that support is substantial across our nation: More than half of women and nearly one-third of men experience sexual violence in their lifetimes, which is a truly staggering number.
“This significant release of SASP funds reflects our unwavering resolve to combat sexual assault, Gupta added. “It represents our dedication to supporting rape crisis centers and other organizations that provide trauma-informed services and counseling, training advocates and ensuring that every survivor receives assistance tailored to their unique needs. We’re not just investing in services; we’re investing in dignity, healing and justice for every survivor.”
Congress first authorized this type of funding through reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act in 2005.
It is the nation’s first federal funding stream dedicated to providing direct intervention and related assistance to victims of sexual assault.
The Office on Violence Against Women administers the funding according to a statutorily determined, population-based formula. States and territories, in turn, award grants to rape crisis centers and other nonprofit, nongovernmental or tribal agencies that provide direct intervention and related services to adult, youth and child victims of sexual assault.
“While we face significant challenges as a nation in preventing and addressing sexual assault, the increased resources for these programs through SASP funds underscore our dedication to centering the voices of survivors and enhancing services and support,” said office Director Rosie Hidalgo.
“We at the Office on Violence Against Women recognize the importance of strengthening a robust communitywide response in aiding survivors of sexual violence,” Hidalgo said. “This collective effort ensures that survivors are not just heard, but that they are fully supported in accessing safety, healing and justice.
“I wish to extend my deepest gratitude to service providers, advocates, coalitions and especially survivors,” she said. “Their relentless work, bravery and dedication in preventing and addressing sexual violence are not just commendable but essential.”
The Office on Violence Against Women also administers discretionary grant programs, many of which fund sexual assault services. It provides leadership in developing the nation’s capacity to reduce violence through the Violence Against Women Act and subsequent legislation, the release said.
In addition to overseeing federal grant programs, the office undertakes initiatives in response to special needs identified by communities facing acute challenges.
Learn more at www.justice.gov/ovw.
