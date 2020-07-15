The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Massachusetts more than doubled overnight but the number of newly confirmed cases of the virus dropped, according to state health officials.
The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 27 people died in the previous 24 hours, up from 10 the day before, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 8,152.
The DPH said 142 new positive cases were reported Wednesday, down from 203 on Tuesday. The total confirmed cases in the state rose to 106,128. A total of 1,256,303 people have undergone molecular testing, the DPH said.
On Wednesday, the state publishes a comprehensive report on COVID-19, including town-by-town numbers for positive cases. Wednesday's report said Amesbury had 185 positive cases since the pandemic began; Georgetown, 62; Groveland, 42; Merrimac, 35; Newbury, 14; Newburyport, 101; Salisbury, 55; Rowley, 62; and West Newbury has reported 10 people tested positive.
COVID-19 case numbers at Anna Jaques Hospital have dropped considerably in recent weeks. On Wednesday, the state said the hospital reported three positive cases, including one person in the intensive care unit.
In the category of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the DPH listed that Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, with 203 beds, has reported more than 30 positive cases and 20 deaths; Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Amesbury, with 120 beds, has reported 11 to 30 positive cases and no deaths; and Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home in Rowley, with 62 beds, has reported 11 to 30 cases and one to four deaths.
In Newburyport, Brigham Rehabilitation Center, with 64 beds, has reported one to 10 positive cases and no deaths; Port Healthcare, with 123 beds, has reported one to 10 cases and no deaths; the Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation, with 111 beds, has reported one to 10 positive cases and no deaths; and the Newburyport Society for Aged Men, a nine-bed facility, has no positive cases and no deaths.
In the assistant living category, Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, a 139-bed facility, has reported 11 to 30 positive cases; Avita of Newburyport, with 76 beds, has reported no cases; the Elizabeth Calsey House in Amesbury, with 14 beds, has reported one to 10 positive cases since the pandemic began, and the Elizabeth Calsey House on Lions Mouth Road in Amesbury, with 26 beds, has reported 11 to 30 positive cases.
To read the latest data from the DPH:
https://www.mass.gov/doc/weekly-covid-19-public-health-report-july-15-2020/download.
