BOSTON (AP) — A hedge fund executive and philanthropist pledged Monday to match donations up to $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital's efforts to fight the coronavirus.
The pledge by Donald Sussman — founder and chief investment officer of Connecticut-based Paloma Partners — will benefit the Boston hospital's Emergency Response Fund, established in 2013 in response to the Boston Marathon bombing.
“From doctors and nurses on the front lines to scientists working to develop test and therapies, there is an unprecedented need for philanthropy at this moment,” Sussman said in a statement released by the hospital.
The fund is currently being used to buy protective equipment, enhance telemedicine capabilities to provide care while preventing possible exposure to the virus, and helping subsidize child care costs for essential hospital employees.
“Donald Sussman’s generous gift will enable us to increase our capacity, expand vital research, and leverage the considerable resources and the expertise behind our hospital-wide efforts in ways that are real, measurable and long-lasting,” hospital President Dr. Peter Slavin said.
___
CARELL THANKS HOSPITAL WORKERS
Actor Steve Carell has given a special thank you to frontline medical workers battling the coronavirus pandemic at the Massachusetts hospital where he was born.
In the video posted last week, the star of “The Office” said he was born at Emerson Hospital in Concord in 1962 and his mother was a nurse there for more than 30 years.
“I have great memories of being incredibly sick there," he said.
Emerson has treated 38 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to state Department of Health records released Sunday.
“I just want to say thank you folks for everything you're doing. It's greatly appreciated. Keep up the good work," Carell said in the video.
Massachusetts health officials reported 169 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the the total number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began to 2,899.
The state also reported 1,590 new cases, for a total of almost 55,000 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.