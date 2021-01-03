Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.