MAYPORT, Fla. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Alberto Romero reflects on his eight years in the U.S. Navy, saying he relies on the skills and values he learned while growing up in Massachusetts to succeed in the military.
“I learned to never give up and always treat people with respect,” the Lawrence native said. “Don’t lose focus and enjoy the journey.”
Romero, a 2015 graduate of Greater Lawrence Technical School, now serves at Naval Station Mayport, or NAVSTA Mayport.
“I joined the Navy to travel and have a strong foundation for my future,” he said. “Out of the seven countries I visited, Iceland was my favorite.”
NAVSTA Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville area. Mayport is home to a busy seaport as well as an air facility, and has an 8,000-foot runway capable of handling any aircraft in the military.
NAVSTA Mayport’s mission is to sustain and enhance warfighter readiness. The Navy at Mayport covers 3,409 acres and is the third-largest naval facility in the continental United States. NAVSTA Mayport is home to more than 70 tenant commands and also the Navy’s Fourth Fleet and its first Triton squadron, according to Navy officials.
NAVSTA Mayport was recently selected as the recipient of the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that U.S. prosperity is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Serving in the Navy means Romero is part of a team that is taking on new importance in the country’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities, and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy, according to Navy officials.
“The Navy contributes to national defense through our missions of patrolling the oceans and joining forces with other nations to improve foreign relations,” Romero said.
Romero and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m most proud of the humanitarian efforts I’ve been a part of,” Romero said. “Giving back and helping others gives me a sense of satisfaction knowing I’ve impacted the people I’ve helped.”
As Romero and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the Navy.
“Serving means I get to serve with people from all walks of life,” Romero said. “I am also part of only 1% of the population of the United States who serve and would sacrifice a lot for others.”
Romero is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my parents, Jackie and Miguel, for their love and support,” he said. “I’d also like to thank my best friend, Roddrick Guerra, who joined the Navy the same time I did.”
“I’m the first in my family to move out of state and travel to multiple countries,” Romero added. “I am an example to my family about what’s possible.”
