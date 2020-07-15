BOSTON — The Massachusetts Senate early Tuesday passed a police accountability bill that would place limits on the “qualified immunity” shielding officers from civil prosecution, put checks on the use of chokeholds and tear gas, and require law enforcement officers to be licensed if it becomes law.
Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka tweeted at 5 a.m. that the final vote was 30-7.
“This begins the long, necessary work of shifting power and resources to Black communities and communities of color who have, for too long, faced criminalization and punishment instead of investment,” Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston, said in a written statement after the vote.
Under the final version of the Senate bill, the concept of qualified immunity will remain as long as a police officer is acting in accordance with the law, according to Spilka’s office. The bill would not limit current indemnification protections for public officials.
The measure has come under criticism from police unions and their supporters who argue that officers should not have to worry about potential lawsuits while on patrol.
Debate on the Senate bill was delayed several days by Republican lawmaker Ryan Fattman of Sutton, who used parliamentary procedures to delay debate for three consecutive days last week because he thought the bill was being rushed.
Besides Fattman, those voting against the bill were Democratic Sens. Nick Collins of Boston, Anne Gobi of Spencer, Michael Rush of Boston, John Velis of Westfield and Michael Moore of Millbury, joined by Republican Sen. Dean Tran of Fitchburg.
Senate Minority Leaders Bruce Tarr and Sen. Patrick O'Connor, a Weymouth Republican, and Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat, voted present.
In a written statement to The Daily News, DiZoglio cited the need for a public hearing before taking her final vote.
"I support many good provisions in the bill, but I am concerned about the hundreds of constituents who have reached out to me very upset at the lack of a public hearing or general solicitation for public feedback on such a hugely important issue," she said.
DiZoglio said she did support provisions including a chokehold ban, reforms on tear gas and provisions to strengthen protections around “no-knock” warrants, along with banning the use of nondisclosure agreements in police settlements.
On the other hand, she said, "There are other provisions that go well beyond what was sought out by the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus that deal with all public employees so it’s important to give them a seat at the table when we are making these sweeping reforms."
She added, "During 17 hours of debate, last-minute changes to a sweeping 70-page police reform bill were expected to be voted on at 4:10 a.m. despite repeated calls for at least one public hearing to give people a chance to voice either their concerns or support regarding the specifics of the language. The pandemic has led to interruptions in the legislative process and many were not even aware these issues were being taken up."
She said she was happy to learn that in collaboration with the Black and Latino Caucus, House members plan to hold a hearing this week "to give my constituents an opportunity to actively participate in this process. These issues will now go to the House for consideration and then come back to the Senate for my final up or down vote and I’ll be attending their virtual public hearing this week."
Another bill filed last month by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker would require that police be certified in Massachusetts.
Baker’s bill would allow for the decertification of officers who engage in excessive force, including chokeholds, or who fail to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force.
Massachusetts is one of only a few states without a statewide law enforcement certification program.
The bill now moves to the House.
House Speaker Robert DeLeo, a Democrat, has said he is committed to passing a bill, but it won’t come before the House holds a public hearing.
The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the union for rank-and-file Boston officers, said in a tweet it was disappointed with the Senate's vote but hoped for a better process in the House.
“The fight goes on and the BPPA is already encouraged by @SpeakerDeLeo and his desire to seek and allow public feedback on ever important issues of basic fairness which include due process and qualified immunity," the union said.
To make any laws about excessive force meaningful, the state must take a tougher stand against qualified immunity, said Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts.
“While the ACLU and many of our allies still wish to see qualified immunity eliminated, we commend the Senate for taking this critical action and urge the House to do the same,” Rose said Tuesday in a written statement.
The bills are a response to demonstrations throughout the country following the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The Legislature’s formal session ends July 31.
Daily News staff writer Heather Alterisio contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.