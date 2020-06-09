WORCESTER (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to illegally importing and exporting turtles and salamanders in violation of federal law and international agreements, federal prosecutors said.
Nathan Boss, 27, of Worcester, pleaded guilty Monday to smuggling wildlife out of the U.S., smuggling wildlife into the U.S., and lying to federal investigators, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.
During an investigation that started 2017, authorities intercepted a package from Hong Kong intended for Boss that contained four black-breasted leaf turtles, a species included in the Convention for Trade in Endangered Species and Wild Fauna, an international agreement joined by the U.S. that governs the importation of certain wildlife, prosecutors said. Boss also imported a species of salamander that can carry a fungal disease and is prohibited from importation into the U.S., prosecutors said.
Boss faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Sept. 24.
