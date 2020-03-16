MBTA service changes will take effect Tuesday, the T confirmed, altering public transit operations as ridership drops amid a growing coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts.
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak sent a memo to staff Sunday night alerting them that "service changes, based in part on ridership patterns and guidance provided by state public health officials," will start Tuesday.
Poftak did not explain the changes in his memo. Asked for additional details Monday morning, a T spokesman said a press release would soon be available.
"Employees should continue planning for their families well being, especially now with the closure of all public school districts," Poftak wrote. "But it's in the spirit of public service that I ask essential personnel, those of you that operate and keep our system running everyday, to continue doing the job you do best, for all of our riders. For personnel whose responsibilities include supporting our frontline employees, your supervisor will be discussing with you recent interim policy changes relative to maintaining continuity, remote service as well as possible teleworking."
Schools and businesses are closing or shifting to remote work — particularly following a set of orders Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled Sunday — and T ridership has dropped, although the agency has not yet published numbers from last week. Other metropolitan areas including Washington, D.C. have scaled down public transit schedules amid the outbreak.
