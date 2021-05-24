NEWBURYPORT — The number of closed sales of single-family homes and condominiums in Greater Newburyport was up almost 17% in April compared to a year ago, while the number of properties for sale was down sharply – more than 62% – from April 2020, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.
At the same time, the median sale price for a single-family home in Greater Newburyport rose more than 34%, year over year, from $558,250 in April 2020 to $750,500 last month, according to numbers from the association.
In the category of pending sales of single-family homes in a region comprising Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Ipswich and Seabrook, the total increased from 45 in April 2020 to 57 last month. The year-to-date figures are comparable, with 169 pending single-family home sales as of April 2020, and 209 as of last month, a 23.7% increase.
Steve Medeiros, the association's president and a Realtor at Keller Williams Realty, said in a press release he sees the strong demand for homes continuing.
"As anticipated, April 2021 was another strong month for home sales," he said. "While housing affordability remains an area to watch as prices continue to rise, strong buyer demand and limited housing supply show no signs of easing soon, pointing to a continuation of this market trend through spring and into summer."
In its release of data, the association said, "The busy spring market continues to see many multiple offer situations driving sales prices above asking price. With such strong activity, by the time a property sale closes, the market may have already moved higher than that sold price suggests. Such markets can create stress and frustration for prospective homebuyers, who are frequently having to submit offers on multiple properties before they are able to secure a purchase."
The association said that for single-family homes in March, there were 3,385 closed sales and 5,804 new listings, while in April there were 3,923 closed sales and 6,721 new listings. For condominiums, March saw 1,959 closed sales and 3,040 new listings. April brought 2,109 closed sales and 3,394 new listings.
The association reported 4,103 single-family homes for sale statewide in April, down 60.7% from the previous April. For condominiums, the association said 2,926 units were listed for sale in April, down 30.8% from the same month last year.
In the statement included with its data, the association said, "In the spirit of the great Wayne Gretzky, buyers, sellers, and their agents are all trying their best to skate to where the puck, or rather, the housing market, is going, not where it has been. While housing affordability remains an area to watch as prices continue to rise, strong buyer demand and limited housing supply show no signs of easing soon, pointing to a continuation of this market trend through spring and into summer."
There were only two closed sales on single-family homes in Amesbury in April, with the median sales price of $632,500, according to the association.
Newburyport saw 14 closed sales in that category in April, with a median sales price of $955,788.
