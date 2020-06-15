BOSTON — After months of consulting patients by phone and video, primary care doctors and specialists are resuming office visits, but many face hurdles convincing people it's safe to return.
Under the state's phased-in reopening plans, hospitals and health care providers may resume some routine care and elective surgeries, which have been on hold since mid-March to free up space for COVID-19 patients.
As they reopen, the state's medical community is making a push to convince people not to put off seeing a doctor out of fear of getting COVID-19.
"People are nervous to go back to their doctor because they're nervous to go out," said Dr. David Rosman, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society. "They may be worried about getting COVID-19 in health care settings, but in reality, you're safer going to the doctor than you are a grocery store."
Rosman said medical offices are going to lengths to make patients feel safe and will have protocols to ensure social distancing.
Under state guidelines, patients may be screened in advance for symptoms and could be asked to take their own temperature before arriving. Some offices will ask patients to wait in their cars for their appointment. Offices have Plexiglas guards at reception desks. Patients also must wear masks.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said health care providers should prioritize patients who are more vulnerable or have underlying medical conditions as they schedule visits. She also encourages patients to continue using telemedicine "to the greatest extent possible."
Public health officials have for weeks voiced concerns about patients delaying routine care. Gov. Charlie Baker has appeared with hospital executives pleading with the public not to put off seeking treatment for ailments, even at the height of the outbreak.
Rosman said life-threatening illnesses, from high blood pressure and diabetes to heart disease, are often detected during routine visits to the doctor.
"Those preventative health screenings can't wait for the infectious disease to pass us by," he said.
Meanwhile, the prolonged closures of doctor's offices coupled with fears about the virus are driving some practices to the brink of financial ruin.
A recent survey by the Massachusetts chapter of the American College of Physicians found many practices are facing major financial struggles. The survey found about 42% of speciality practices and nearly a quarter of primary care physicians are considering closing their offices.
Don Berwick, a member of the state's Health Policy Commission, which released the report, called the survey results "troubling" and said closures could leave some communities without adequate health care options.
"Doctors are feeling a lot of pain," he said. "Most practices are paid on a fee-for-service basis, so when the number of encounters go down, physicians take a financial hit."
On Friday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar noted the decline in patients seeking medical care during a visit to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he met with Baker and other state officials and toured a COVID-19 testing area.
"People aren't stopping having heart attacks and strokes because of the pandemic," he told reporters. "What's happening is they're not seeking needed medical care."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
