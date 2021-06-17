CONCORD, N.H. – The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, Merrimack River Watershed Council, Five Rivers Conservation Trust and Lowell Parks & Conservation Trust are sponsoring a two-state Merrimack Paddle Challenge this summer. The do-it-yourself challenge runs from June 15 through Sept. 30 along the Merrimack River and its tributaries.
The four sponsoring groups have mapped out a collection of five paddling adventures in the Merrimack River watershed, specially chosen to maximize fun and opportunities to learn more about the ecosystem of the Merrimack watershed that stretches from Franklin, New Hampshire to Newburyport.
"The Merrimack Paddle Challenge will be great inspiration for outdoor adventurers to experience the beauty of the Merrimack River and its watershed," said Jack Savage, president for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, in a press release.
Adventurers participating in the challenge will receive a laminated paddle guide for each excursion, complete with maps, locations of put-ins and take-outs, important details about the paddle (length, difficulty, and time), and information about points of interest along the way. Participants will also be entered into a raffle to win prizes at the end of the challenge period.
Matthew Thorne, executive director of the Merrimack River Watershed Council, said in the release, "The first step to taking care of our natural resources is to realize their awesomeness. Every time we get out on the river it refreshes our sense of duty to steward all of that beautiful land and water."
Jane Calvin, executive director of Lowell Parks & Conservation Trust, said the paddle guides are aimed at helping paddlers explore some "hidden jewels within the Merrimack River Watershed."
All paddle excursions are designed to be beginner to intermediate flat-water paddles, between 4 and 9 miles in length, and 3 to 5 hours on the water. The five paddles include:
* Concord River Paddle in Lowell and Billerica;
* Cross-Border Merrimack Paddle from Nashua, New Hampshire, to Tyngsborough;
* Contoocook River Paddle in Contoocook and Concord, New Hampshire;
* Muchyedo Banks Paddle in Penacook, Boscawen, and Canterbury, New Hampshire;
* And Silver Maple Floodplain Paddle in Concord, New Hampshire.
To register participants can visit www.forestsociety.org/merrimack-paddle-challenge. For more information email mpc@forestsociety.org. Participants are encouraged to share their photos on social media at #MerrimackPaddleChallenge and to watch the documentary, The Merrimack: River at Risk to learn more about their adventure along the Merrimack River.
