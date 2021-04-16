A three-year, $250,297 grant awarded to the Merrimack River Watershed Council should lead to cleaner water in the river that is safer to drink, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday.
The grant is part of a larger, $4.2 million federal effort to combat the effects of climate change on water supplies throughout New England and the Midwest.
The grant commences a partnership between the Watershed Council and the Forest Service, as well as the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation, the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands, UNH Cooperative Extension and the Nashua River Watershed Association. The Nashua River is a major tributary of the Merrimack.
The nonfederal match is $259,040, which includes money from both states and all the organizations involved, including $92,000 from the council, said Matthew Thorne, executive director of the group.
"This is a beautiful matrix of funding where the federal government, two state governments, and local organizations and volunteers on both sides of the border are coming together to say, 'We have to protect our drinking water supplies and adapt our forests to climate change,'" Thorne said.
In announcing the grant, the U.S. Forest Service said, "As both forest fragmentation and climate change threaten the capacity of our forests to protect (drinking) water in the Merrimack River watershed, this project develops and implements ... precision mapping, on-the-ground forest restoration and education of private landowners and foresters."
Thorne said the emphasis on forestry practices is important, noting "if we want to protect water quality for Methuen, we need to protect land in the mountains of New Hampshire."
John Macone, the council's education and outreach director, said the grant program is similar to one the organization worked on five years ago.
"We did a lot of planting to stabilize the riverbanks, which prevents pollutants from getting into the river," he said. "One of the best ways to stop pollution is to have trees along the river."
Trees and shrubs keep the banks from eroding and provide a natural filter to keep pollution out of the river.
"It's a low-cost way to protect water supplies," he said. "Otherwise, you pay more for water treatment plants to deal with more pollutants."
In 2010, the U.S. Forest Service identified the Merrimack River watershed as the most threatened in the nation due to the development of forestland, and fourth on the list for related threats to water quality.
As identified in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts state forest action plans, the loss of forestland in the watershed's rural communities is far outpacing the conservation and restoration of forestland to protect and filter source water, according to a statement from the council.
"This is a risk to drinking water supplies, which are vulnerable to increased pollutant pressure, including nutrients, bacteria and emerging contaminants," the statement said. "The Merrimack River provides drinking water to 600,000 Merrimack Valley residents. It is one of the largest surface water drinking water supplies in New England."
Macone noted that climate change is having a direct impact on the watershed, with extreme drought conditions followed by torrential rains and windstorms that can uproot trees and cause serious erosion while also washing contaminants into the river.
"Last year, we had a serious drought and now we are in a mild drought for this region, which is unheard of in the spring," he said. "We are feeling these weird effects at the local level."
In fact, the region is expected to be hit with a nor'easter Friday that will bring heavy rains and high winds.
"This is the kind of stuff we've been warned about for years," he said. "Overall temperatures are rising and droughts dry out trees and their root systems aren't as healthy so they get knocked down in windstorms. All kinds of things are piling onto one another."
Gina Owens, eastern regional forester for the Forest Service, said the competitive grant program "provides funding directly to states, nonprofits and other partners for significant collaborative forest restoration projects.
"This year’s projects are extensive and range from enhancing climate-adapted coastal forests in Wisconsin to fostering engagement and developing resources to support women forest owners in Vermont," she added. "We are a proud partner in these efforts.”
The Eastern Region has distributed nearly $24 million for these kinds of projects since 2016.
To learn more or to donate to the Merrimack River Watershed Council, go to merrimack.org.
