PLAISTOW, N.H. — The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra invites the public to attend its Sunday, May 15, Spring Concert titled “A Pastoral Palette” at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center (TPAC). David Feltner, recently named as music director of the MVPO, will conduct the orchestra in performing works from Beethoven, Khachaturian, and Reinecke.
David Feltner was the guest conductor of the MVPO Holiday Concert back in December 2021. After careful evaluation through conductor interviews, a pandemic, a trial rehearsal season, and concert process, Feltner was chosen as MVPO’s new music director. He has served as associate conductor and chorus master for the Boston Lyric Opera and cover conductor for Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops. Feltner is in his 21st season as music director of the Chamber Orchestra of Boston. In New Hampshire, Feltner has also been thrilling audiences for the past 16 seasons as music director of the Nashua Chamber Orchestra.
Venezuelan-born flute soloist Eduardo Gomez will also be featured in the spring concert while performing "Flute Concerto in D Major, Opus 283" by Carl Reinecke. Gomez began his music studies at Vicente Emilio Sojo Conservatory and continued in Caracas at Simon Bolivar Conservatory. He settled in Montreal, Canada, in 1997 and has since performed as a soloist with several orchestras in Venezuela, the U.S., and has toured the Americas and Europe. In addition to his career as a performing artist, Mr. Gomez is a flute finisher technician for Nagahara Flutes in Chelmsford.
Concert attendees will also enjoy listening to Khachaturian’s "Masquerade Suite" and Beethoven’s “Pastorale” Symphony No. 6, Op. 68.
Sunday's program begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow, N.H. Tickets available at the door or in advance by contacting Lynn Mastorakos by phone, 603-257-5257, or
by email: lynn.mastorakos@timberlane.net. Ticket prices are: adults $25; seniors $20; students and teachers $10; and $5 for children age 4-12. Seating is general admission.
Proof of vaccinations are not required and masks are optional.
For more program details, refer to the orchestra’s website: http://www.mvpomusic.org.
