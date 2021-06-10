BOSTON -- Voters will be asked whether to tax the state's top earners, under a measure cleared for the 2022 ballot by the Legislature today.
The Democratic-controlled House and Senate, meeting as a Constitutional Convention, approved a second and final vote on a proposed constitutional amendment seeking a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual's annual income above $1 million.
The measure passed on a vote of 159 to 41, with the Republican minorities in both chambers joined by a few Democrats opposing it.
Wednesday's vote doesn't authorize the so-called "millionaires tax," but it's one of the final hurdles to putting it on the November 2022 ballot.
In 2019, the House and Senate voted 147-48, similarly along party lines, to put the question on the 2022 ballot.
Supporters say the tax will drum up to $2 billion in much-needed revenue for education and transportation spending.
"We know that we need more money for education and transportation, both of which are essential to our economy," said Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, who supported the measure. "We need to make those investments. This is about getting the state's wealthiest to pay their fair share."
Opponents argued the measure will hurt businesses, drive away investment and put a drag on the state's economy as it recovers from the pandemic.
They point out that the surtax would affect small business owners whose personal income is intertwined with their companies' revenues.
That's one of the main reasons that Rep. Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, voted to oppose it.
He said a millionaires tax won't just affect millionaires but "mom and pop stores that have been crushed by the pandemic."
"This is one of the worst times to be doing this, coming out of the pandemic," he said. "Mom and pop stores are lucky to have survived the past year, and now we're going to go kick them in the teeth with new taxes."
Republican lawmakers are also concerned the money from the surtax, which is earmarked for education and transportation, will be diverted for unrelated uses.
The proposal is likely to face legal challenges and other complications as it inches closer to next year's ballot.
A similar referendum was set to appear on the November 2018 ballot until the Supreme Judicial Court ruled it unconstitutional.
The latest version takes a different path, which supporters say will pass legal muster.
Massachusetts is one of several states looking to raise taxes on the wealthiest citizens to raise money for post-pandemic recovery.
The state is expecting a windfall in federal pandemic relief funds, but supporters of the proposed tax point out those are one-time funds.
In Congress, lawmakers are considering a bill filed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren to set a 3% wealth tax on billionaires, as well as a 2% annual tax on individual fortunes of $50 million to $1 billion.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
