BOSTON – Two area state are calling on legislative leaders to quickly pass bills to help the state's employers who are continuing to struggle financially during the pandemic.
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, and Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, are among several dozen lawmakers urging the adoption of an unemployment insurance rate freeze, along with a change in state tax laws to protect businesses from being taxed for loans they secured through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones Jr. and Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr initiated two letters and submitted them to House and Senate leadership on March 4 and signed by a bipartisan group of legislators from both branches, including Kelcourse and Mirra.
One letter expresses support for House Bill 55, an unemployment insurance rate freeze proposal filed by Gov. Charlie Baker, while the other calls for the passage of four bills that would create a state tax exemption for PPP loans. The letters were addressed to House Speaker Ronald Mariano, Senate President Karen Spilka, House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, and Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, according to a press release.
House Bill 55 would freeze the experience rate for employers at Schedule “E” for calendar years 2021 and 2022. Without legislative action, employers will be facing a significant rate increase that would see their unemployment insurance taxes jump from $539 to $858 per worker this year, with additional incremental increases taking effect in subsequent years, according to the release.
Noting that “Massachusetts has seen a steady drop in unemployment following a long-term period of double-digit unemployment numbers” as more people were able to return to work, legislators warned that “the scheduled experience rate increase of 60% in unemployment taxes, which will take place in just a few weeks, threatens to sabotage this progress,” and would have a “dire financial impact” on employers.
“If enacted, Governor Baker’s bill will provide timely relief for Massachusetts businesses by freezing this scheduled rate increase, while also ensuring the positive solvency of the Unemployment Trust Fund through bonding,” legislators wrote.
In addition to supporting Baker’s proposal, Mirra and Kelcourse are also backing legislation to exempt forgiven PPP loans from the state income tax. The letter cites four bills filed to accomplish this goal, including HD484 (filed by Jones and Rep. Michael Soter), HD1338 (filed by Rep. Brian Murray), HD1965 (filed by Rep. Steven Xiarhos), and SD172 (filed by Sen. Eric Lesser).
A section of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides loan forgiveness to small businesses for certain loans relating to the PPP under the Small Business Act. Under the Act, any amount of cancelled debt associated with the PPP loan that would otherwise be includable in the gross income of the borrower under the Internal Revenue Code for federal income tax purposes is excluded from gross income.
Mirra and Kelcourse said in the release that Massachusetts’ corporate tax code conforms with federal tax laws, but that isn’t the case with the state’s personal income tax code. As a result, many independent contractors, restaurants and small businesses will have to collectively pay an estimated $150 million in state taxes on their PPP loans unless the law is changed.
“Clearly, the intent of the Paycheck Protection Program was for the loans to be forgiven, and taxing them would go against the original intent of the program,” legislators wrote. “We believe that it is crucial to take action prior to March 15th to ensure that these loans are not subject to state taxes, and to provide certainty for small business owners.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.