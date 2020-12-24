Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.