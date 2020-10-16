BOSTON (AP) — The number of Massachusetts cities and towns that are considered at high risk for transmission of the coronavirus has grown to 63 from 40 in just one week, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The weekly statewide map released Wednesday is based on data collected from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10, according to the department.
Communities that have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days are considered to be at high risk.
Those include the state's three largest cities of Boston, Worcester and Springfield, but also many smaller communities, including Acushnet, Oxford and Nantucket.
The statewide average daily case rate is 8.7 per 100,000 residents.
Not all the news was bleak. Several communities were downgraded from high risk to moderate risk, while 10 towns went from moderate to low risk, health officials said.
The state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll is now nearly 9,430 and its confirmed caseload is more than 138,000, according to state data released Wednesday.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
Massachusetts reported 23 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and nearly 570 newly confirmed cases Thursday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 9,450 and its confirmed caseload to more than 138,600.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests stood at 1.3% — up from 0.8% a month ago. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 500 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of COVID-19, and more than 90 in intensive care units.
The three-day average of the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 505, up from 321 about a month ago.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities was more than 6,230.
There were also two probable COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total number of probable deaths since the start of the pandemic to 220.
HOUSE PARTY PROBLEM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city has been receiving more complaints about house parties, particularly in the South Boston neighborhood.
City agencies will be tightening restrictions on the gatherings, which Walsh said could increase the chance of the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Those attending houses parties are putting themselves and others in their families and communities at risk as new cases of the disease continue to rise, Walsh said at an afternoon press conference outside City Hall on Thursday.
“Not going to a party is a small sacrifice,” Walsh said.
The city will also step up the number of spot checks at restaurants to make sure they’re following rules on mask wearing and capacity limits at tables, Walsh said.
