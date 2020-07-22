Moulton leads pack in fundraising

SALEM — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton has a commanding lead when it comes to having cash on hand for his reelection campaign.
The Salem Democrat has more than $452,000 on hand heading into a Democratic primary fight Sept. 1 against two Topsfield challengers, Jamie Belsito and Angus McQuilken. The two are vying to unseat Moulton, who has held the 6th Congressional District seat since 2015.
"This is the first full quarter we’ve all been living under the pandemic," said Michaela Johnson, a press secretary for Moulton for Congress, in an email. She said despite the pandemic, Moulton raised more money in the second quarter than in the first.
She said between Moulton for Congress and his Serve America entities that are raising money for other candidates in races nationwide, Moulton raised more than $563,000 in the second quarter.
As of June 30, Moulton's political entities had $756,000 in cash on hand, and the Moulton for Congress campaign had $452,000.
By way of comparison, Moulton's political entities had $643,000 in cash on hand at the end of March, and Moulton for Congress raised $103,500 in the first quarter. The campaign raised nearly $143,000 in the second quarter that ended June 30.
Moulton's campaign has spent $1.28 million this cycle, including nearly $640,500 in operating expenses and nearly $595,000 in transfers to other authorized committees.
During the 2019-20 election cycle through June 30, Moulton has raised more than $983,000 in his bid for a fourth term after a brief run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination last year.
Contributions totaled nearly $469,500 and transfers from other authorized committees were more than $509,000, including from Seth Moulton for America Inc., which is his presidential campaign account, the Moulton Leadership Fund and Second Service Victory Fund.
Belsito, a Reading native, Salem State University trustee, a mental health advocate and education activist, has raised more than $68,000 in her bid for Congress. Nearly all of that was raised through individual contributions, she said. Her campaign had nearly $17,000 in cash as of June 30. Her campaign has spent a little over $51,000 this campaign cycle.
"We had the best quarter," said Belsito, who noted that 80% of the donations were from the district. "It's been absolutely phenomenal."
McQuilken, a business development executive and co-founder of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, said his campaign has raised more than $95,000 from individual donors who reached out to him to talk about his campaign since he entered the race in the fall. His campaign has spent nearly $48,000, and he had nearly just as much on hand at the end of June.
Republican businessman John Paul Moran of Billerica does not have a primary challenger, so his name will be on the ballot in November to challenge the Democratic primary winner.
His total fundraising haul this election cycle was nearly $126,700, with more than $116,000 raised from contributions. Moran has loaned his campaign $10,500, and his contributions to his campaign total $47,835.
Moran's campaign has spent a little over $108,600, with $49,000 of that for in-kind services for web design, branding and messaging, website design and video production and other expenses, since Jan. 1. His campaign had just over $18,000 on hand as of June 30.
