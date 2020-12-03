BOSTON — A Billerica Republican who lost a long-shot bid to unseat Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton is trying to drum up cash to cover campaign debts by making unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.
In an email blast to supporters, John Paul Moran rips the state's expansion of vote-by-mail and suggests, without evidence, the election was ripe with fraud.
"We have seen shocking examples of voter and election fraud right here in Massachusetts that should alarm every citizen, regardless of party affiliation," Moran wrote. "We are putting together a legal case to expose these cases of fraud and to demand a full account of the Nov. 3 election so we can trust and have faith in our elections."
Moran calls on supporters to contact his campaign to report evidence of "suspected voter or election fraud" so they can "sign an affidavit." The message directs supporters to his campaign's website, where suggested donations range from $10 to the limit of $2,800 per election cycle.
State and local election officials say there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election, which saw a historic 3.6 million ballots cast in Massachusetts, a majority by mail. In the 6th District race, Moulton handily defeated Moran, 286,377 to 150,695, to win a fourth term in Congress.
Massachusetts was one of a number of states that temporarily increased mail-in voting options for the election to avoid crowding at the polls amid concerns about spread of COVID-19.
While it is not uncommon for congressional candidates to raise money after elections to pay down campaign debts, Moran's argument that he lost due to fraud parrots similar claims by Republican President Donald Trump and the state's Republican Party, also made without evidence.
Trump, who lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden and has refused to concede, continues to file legal challenges alleging fraud in several battleground states.
Meanwhile, the state GOP is trying to raise money by pushing its own claims, and pledging to send 60% of the money it receives to the Trump campaign to help with legal challenges in other states.
Gov. Charlie Baker, the state GOP's de-facto leader, has said he is "aware of no legitimate claims of wrongdoing" that could affect the election's outcome.
Of course, Moran has other reasons to keep soliciting contributions from his supporters.
His campaign is more than $35,000 in debt from personal loans, only $410 of which has been repaid, according to the latest disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission.
A Moulton spokesman said Republican efforts to undermine confidence in the voting system "endangers the integrity of future elections."
"It is bad enough to scam honest people out of their money, but it is unAmerican to undermine the democratic process by peddling conspiracy theories cooked up in the dark corners of the internet as part of that scam," Tim Biba said in a statement. "President Trump is lying to his supporters about the election so they keep giving him money, and it’s a shame to see that happening here too."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.