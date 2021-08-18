Moulton ramps up criticism of evacuation

SALEM — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton on Tuesday continued his criticism of the Biden administration for its handling of evacuations in Afghanistan, saying he has spoken to an Afghan American living in the U.S. who wants to go to Afghanistan to rescue his wife from the basement where she is hiding.
"We're trying to convince him not to go back and try to get her himself, even though that's what he feels is the right thing to do," said Moulton, D-Salem. "And frankly, if I was in his shoes, I'd feel the exact same way."
At a press conference in his Salem office, Moulton again urged President Joe Biden to speed up evacuations of American citizens and Afghans who aided the U.S. during the 20-year war and are now in danger with the Taliban having taken control of the country.
Moulton said his office is fielding dozens of calls and emails every day from people, many of them American soldiers who served in Afghanistan, on behalf of Afghan allies who are now stuck in the country and fearing for their lives.
"These are heart-wrenching conversations, and they could have been avoided," he said. "But we're going to do everything we can."
Moulton has been one of the harshest critics among Democrats over what he said has been Biden's failure to act quickly enough to evacuate allies once U.S. troops began withdrawing.
The congressman said he provided a plan two months ago that would have taken allies out of the country and to Guam to have their paperwork processed for entry into the U.S. Instead, he said, special immigration visas have been held up over "typos and paperwork."
"Nobody should die because of a typo," he said.
Asked why the administration did not take him up on his plan, Moulton replied: "I don't know. As a Marine veteran, as someone who's not afraid to take responsibility for things, I spent a lot of time over the last several days wondering if there was some way I could have communicated this thing better. There were administration officials who seemed to agree with me that we needed to start this evacuation a long time ago and yet did not act."
Biden said in his speech to the country on Monday that some Afghans did not want to leave the country, fearing a mass evacuation would aid the Taliban in its takeover.
Moulton called that contention "utter B.S."
"Don't tell me Afghans don't want to leave when there's a backlog of special immigration visas for over a decade," he said. "Don't tell me they don't want to leave when they're literally clinging to airplanes to try to get out of the country."
Moulton said he was heartened by news on Tuesday that U.S. troops have secured the airport in Kabul and that evacuations are increasing. He said the Biden administration should commit to evacuating all American citizens and Afghan allies "and not quit before that mission is done."
"Right now, America is putting a lot of hope in the idea that somehow we've found a kinder and gentler Taliban that won't conduct reprisal killings, that won't slaughter innocents because they've worked with Americans," Moulton said. "I don't see any evidence in the last 20 years to believe that."
Moulton said the best estimate is there are about 100,000 people who need to be evacuated, including the families of Afghan allies.
"The challenge is getting them to Kabul Airport," he said. "That woman in the basement in Afghanistan right now, she's not going to get a Taliban escort to the airport. So we've got to figure that out."
Moulton said there will be time to debate and analyze whether withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan was the right thing to do. But the immediate focus, he said, must be on getting U.S. citizens and allies to safety.
Moulton, who served four tours in Iraq as a U.S. Marine officer, said it has been difficult speaking with veterans of the war in Afghanistan who are wondering if it was all worth it.
"It's heartbreaking because you see everything that they fought for evaporating in a blink of an eye because we just turned our backs and left," he said. "And they're worried about these people that they know, these friends that they trusted with their lives, who are facing immediate death if we can't get them out."
