Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will give way to rainy conditions this afternoon. High 44F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.