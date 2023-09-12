PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The Museum of New Art will present an exhibition of original and rarely seen artwork by George Rodrigue.
The exhibition, “George Rodrigue: Painting for Myself,” is organized in collaboration with the Life & Legacy Foundation and Wendy Rodrigue. It opens Thursday and runs through Jan. 2.
The collection, curated by Dana Holland-Beickert, unveiled in this exhibition features an assortment of paintings, sculptures, works in metal and neon pieces representing George Rodrigue’s artistic journey, according to a news release.
Rodrigue crafted these artworks without any influence from agents, galleries or collectors. Many of these pieces remained within the personal collection of George and Wendy Rodrigue, adorning their homes in New Orleans and Carmel, California.
Rodrigue’s masterpieces, often large in scale and occasionally uniquely shaped, were designed for specific spaces and to evoke distinct emotions, the release said. The exhibition is made possible by Avery Insurance.
The exhibition also highlights the artist’s philanthropy and commitment to community with pieces created for nonprofit organizations.
Among these works is a 7-foot painting on metal reminiscent of the installations he placed in children’s hospitals across Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee. Also featured is the print and statement he produced in response to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The timing of this exhibition coincides with the 10th anniversary of Rodrigue’s death.
In 1976, the Arvest Gallery in Boston hosted Rodrigue’s solo exhibition, which was introduced by U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy.
The latest exhibition presents Rodrigue’s “Miss July Fourth of Carencro, Louisiana (1971),” a piece last publicly showcased during the Arvest Gallery exhibition.
In 2004, Rodrigue presented a public exhibition of his works and delivered a lecture at the Nantucket Atheneum. Rodrigue also contributed his creativity to benefit the New Bedford Whaling Museum.
“We are so fortunate to bring George’s art to our community for so many to enjoy,” said Vicki O’Dowd, vice president of Avery Insurance and a friend of the Rodrigue family. “Avery is proud and pleased to bring his art back to New England through this opportunity for philanthropy.”
Wendy Rodrigue, the artist’s widow, will attend the opening events at the Museum of New Art. She will give a lecture and lead exhibition tours for local schools.
