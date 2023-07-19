HAVERHILL — After more than two decades at Northern Essex Community College, Kathy Welch Hudson has a new role. She is the new dean of health professions.
Hudson has served in the interim role since August. She holds a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Northeastern University and a master of science degree in human service administration (gerontology) from Springfield College.
Hudson began at Northern Essex as the director of the medical assistant certificate program and then served as professor and department chairperson of the health care technology and ambulatory services programs.
“As a faculty member of the NECC Health Professions division for almost 20 years, I have worked with students and colleagues alike to ensure that the needs of our health care programs aligned with the needs of the rapidly changing health care landscape in our community,” Hudson said in a release.
“Now, as dean of health professions, I look forward to guiding our health programs within our institution and working with external partners, health care organizations and elected representatives to see that our health programs can build on the foundation and legacy that every graduate has worked to create.”
Before her collegiate work, Hudson worked for 15 years at Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, where among many other duties, she oversaw day-to-day operations in surgical and ambulatory units; recruited, trained and supervised staff; and represented patient care services on centerwide task forces related to patient safety and care.
Hudson has served on the collegewide student affairs committee, engaged in curriculum review and assessment, and completed several grant applications to benefit faculty and students in the division.
She was a member of the iHealth@NECC implementation team, coordinated COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Lawrence, and expanded service learning opportunities in the medical assistant program.
Hudson serves on the health care advisory boards of Greater Lawrence Vocational Technical, Haverhill, Lawrence and Whittier Regional high schools. In addition, her community involvement includes a nine-year term on the Stoneham Council on the Aging and 10 years on both the Stoneham Youth Softball Association and the Stoneham High School Booster Club.
Hudson was awarded the NECC Student Government Association Golden Lamp Award in 2022. The NISOD Excellence in Teaching Award in 2010, and the Gold Circle Partnership Award from New Hampshire Partners in Education in 2008.
In her role as interim dean, she was instrumental in helping the college obtain a $300,000 grant from Achieving the Dream and the Braveheart Foundation and has worked on early college pathways for health care careers.
Hudson began her permanent role as dean July 1.
