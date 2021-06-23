BOSTON — Vocational schools can set their own admissions policies under new rules approved by state education officials, but advocates say the changes won’t end practices they consider discriminatory.
On Tuesday, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to adopt new guidelines for admissions policies at the state’s 37 public vocational and technical schools. The approval came over the objections of teachers unions, civil rights advocates and others who say the updated regulations fall short.
Under the current system, applicants for a limited number of spots in the schools are ranked on academic, attendance and disciplinary records. The changes approved by the board Tuesday eliminate the criteria and prohibit schools from factoring a student’s attendance record or “minor” behavior or disciplinary problems.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley, who proposed the regulations, said schools will now have the flexibility to design their own admission policies.
“I believe we can best address this complex issue by allowing individual schools and programs to set policies that respond to the needs of their sending communities and are consistent with applicable federal and state laws and regulations to promote equitable access for all students,” Riley wrote in a memo to board members ahead of the vote Tuesday.
Under the new rules, each vocational school must receive approval for its admissions policies from a local school committee or board of trustees. The state is authorized to intervene if the policies run afoul of state or federal laws.
“We intend to be very forceful in our compliance,” Riley said Tuesday.
But advocates say the approach lacks teeth to ensure schools are not excluding students who would otherwise be eligible for admission. They say allowing schools to continue using ranking systems would exclude large numbers of low-income students in violation of federal civil rights laws.
“The state has created, whether intentional or not, a discriminatory policy that is race-based, income-based, language- and disability-based,” Kassie Infante, a Lawrence School Committee member who spoke on behalf of the Vocational Education Justice Coalition, told the panel.
“This policy decision bears great consequences and a responsibility to amend if we are to live up to our standards of equity and racial justice in education,” she said.
Infante and other members of the coalition said the new regulations would perpetuate policies that unfairly harm English language learners and minority students.
For years, advocates have complained about selective admission policies used by vocational schools, which they say cherry-pick higher-performing students while leaving behind minorities and low-income students.
They have called on the state to require vocational schools to use lotteries to fill limited classroom openings.
Many students graduating from the schools go to college, advocates complain, instead of construction trades or service industries — defeating the purpose of a vocational education.
Riley has stopped short of accusing schools of being discriminatory but has noted “discrepancies” in their enrollment data between their student populations and the populations of public schools they serve.
“We gave the vocational schools an opportunity to make changes, and we didn’t feel that they had done a substantial enough job in doing that,” he said.
Municipal leaders, including Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday and Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini, have called on Riley to scrap the current admissions policies.
Nearly 23,000 Massachusetts high school students are enrolled in technical education programs. An estimated 4,000 students are on waiting lists to get a seat in one of the schools.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
