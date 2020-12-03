BOSTON – As state government rolls into the sixth month of the fiscal year still operating on stopgap spending authorizations, the Senate’s budget chief said Tuesday that while a resolution to the fiscal 2021 budget could be close at hand he does not want to “rush” finalizing the bill.
Lawmakers tasked with writing the compromise version of the long-overdue fiscal 2021 budget continued their private deliberations through the holiday weekend, and Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues said Tuesday morning he was on his way to another closed-door conference session.
“Our goal is to get it done as quickly as possible. We would prefer not to have another interim budget. But we are going to do it right. We did not wait this long in order to rush something and in order not to get it right,” Rodrigues told the News Service.
The Legislature needs to either approve a general budget compromise or seek another temporary budget to keep government operating through December. State agencies are running on an interim spending authorization that Gov. Charlie Baker said was intended to cover November but which a Baker aide on Friday said will also cover “several days” in December.
The House and Senate do not have any formal sessions scheduled to take up a budget.
Baker, who has initiated the three interim budgets so far this fiscal year and wanted a full-year budget by Thanksgiving, has not filed a fourth interim spending plan. Rodrigues, a Westport Democrat, said any desire to avoid another interim budget is “not going to dictate or trump making sure we get [the general budget] right.”
The House’s lead budget negotiator, Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, told the News Service on Monday that he felt budget negotiators were trying to wrap up work before having to find out just how long the November money would last — “trying to get the conference committee done to avoid even that question, certainly,” he said.
More so than in previous years, the budgets contain many similarities. Michlewitz said the differences that need to be resolved are “nothing too extreme,” and Rodrigues said that policy sections were “kept really to a minimum” and have not created any major roadblocks to negotiations.
“It’s just a $46 billion budget. There’s lots of pieces to it,” Rodrigues said.
“This has been the most complicated budget process we’ve ever faced — with a series of interim budgets, with revenues not being as certain as we think, or as they normally are — they’re never 100 percent certain. Our goal is to get it done as quickly as possible and to get it done right,” he added. “And I’m convinced we can get it done in a very short term, and it will be done correctly.”
The budget is predicated on a drop in fiscal 2021 state tax collections that has yet to begin materializing.
Lawmakers appear likely to settle on a full-year fiscal 2021 budget in the $46 billion range, a spending plan that avoids tax increases or service reductions, and sets up a real struggle for fiscal 2022 by driving up the state’s spending on the back of one-time federal revenues and a roughly $1.5 billion draw on state reserves.
The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation estimates a “multibillion shortfall” for fiscal 2022, a budget cycle that could get underway this month with a revenue forecasting hearing, since Baker and the Legislature will need to replace about $3.5 billion in nonreplicable revenues while facing higher costs in health care and pensions, as well as the need to begin funding a 2019 law aimed at shoring up public school finances.
A few major measures appear destined to become law soon since they are baked into the House and Senate budgets as well as Baker’s revised fiscal 2021 budget. They include a one-time sales tax revenue bump of $267 million obtained by accelerating the remittance due dates for certain vendors, delaying the start of a charitable giving tax deduction to net $64 million for the budget, and a $107 million increase in Chapter 70 school aid.
All three budgets fund the massive MassHealth program at about $18.5 billion, a big increase from the $16.7 billion in fiscal 2020. The taxpayers foundation says the estimated 10.7 percent increase in MassHealth costs stems from the addition of 182,300 members since the start of the pandemic. While the federal government is covering much of the new costs, major increases in MassHealth always threaten to crowd out other spending.
A huge unknown hanging over the next budget is expected federal aid for fiscal 2022.
The much-discussed fifth federal aid bill never materialized before the election. Talks over a lame duck session virus relief bill have picked up and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday he expects discussion in the next Congress, with a new Biden administration, of a relief package “of some size.”
While Democrats in Massachusetts and beyond have blamed Republicans for blocking progress on aid, Sen. John Barrasso of South Dakota said this week a pickup for Republicans of 10 U.S. House seats was tied to the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “stubbornly dug in” on virus aid, contributing to a stalemate.
While acknowledging the need for bipartisan support in Congress to get a bill passed, McConnell said he is in talks this week with the Trump White House “to try to ascertain what the president would actually sign into law” and to get feedback from Senate Republicans on an aid package.
“The one thing we all agree on is that we don’t have time for messaging games,” McConnell said. “We don’t have time for lengthy negotiations.”
There’s common ground among Republicans and Democrats on aid for vaccines, schools, unemployment insurance and small-business assistance, according to Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, who said progress on those fronts has been impeded by Democrats who he said are insisting on a “bloated messaging bill.”
The Republican senators did not mention aid to state and local governments, a priority for many Democrats who say aid is desperately needed to prevent major cuts in government services during the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.