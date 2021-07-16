CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Community College system is freezing tuition for the upcoming academic year, the system trustees voted Thursday.
Tuition at the seven colleges in the system will remain at $215 per credit, or $6,450 per year, in tuition costs for a full-time course load. The rate has remained unchanged for four years.
The system has worked aggressively to control costs and keep higher education affordable for students and families.
“Our message to New Hampshire families is that high-quality college education is within reach at colleges that are designed to support a broad range of aspirations, from entry into valuable and meaningful careers and to continuing education,” trustee chair Kathy Bogle Shields said in a statement.
The system says that 93% of New Hampshire Community College students are state residents and the vast majority of graduates remain in the state.
There are seven colleges in the New Hampshire Community College system. They offer associate degree and certificate programs, professional training and transfer pathways to four-year degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.