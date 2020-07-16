CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man convicted years ago of physically assaulting his infant son, who later died, has now been charged with second-degree murder, accused of shaking or inflicting force upon the child that caused him to suffer a fatal brain injury.
Cameron MacDonald was 34 days old when he was assaulted in February 2006. He died in January 2010.
Following an exhaustive review of medical records, the state medical examiner's office determined last fall that Cameron's death was a homicide, and that he died as a result of injuries suffered from the physical assault, the attorney general's office said.
In 2006, Cameron's father, Brian MacDonald, was arrested on first-degree assault charges, was found guilty, and sentenced to prison to 15-to-40-year term. He was out on parole. MacDonald was arrested Wednesday based on a warrant charging him with one count of reckless second-degree murder in the death of his son.
MacDonald, who appeared at a hearing Thursday, said he accidentally dropped his son. He is being held without bail and faces a hearing later this month.
