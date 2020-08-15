NH notables put out word about voting absentee

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A group of New Hampshire notables has recorded public service announcements to get the word out to residents that they can vote absentee in the state primary and general election during the coronavirus pandemic.
Filmmaker Ken Burns, comedian Seth Meyers, and Granite State Challenge host Jon Cannon put out messages. In another, Republican Judd Gregg, a former U.S. senator and governor, and Democrat John Lynch, another former governor, team up to encourage people to vote.
“I am acutely aware of the benefits of coming from a state with high voter turnout, as I was elected treasurer of Manchester West High class of ‘92, a job I conducted with such brazen incompetence that our faculty adviser suggested — or rather insisted — I go into comedy," Meyers said in his message.
The “NH Votes Safe" announcements emphasize that residents can visit the secretary of state office website at sos.nh.gov to learn about getting an absentee ballot or register by mail. They also can visit their town or city clerk website. The messages note that residents who still plan to vote at the polls must wear masks and expect changes for social distancing and safety.
