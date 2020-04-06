Eds: UPDATES: Updates numbers, mobile testing site suspended, requests for hikers to have masks.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An employee who works at the New Hampshire state prison for men in Concord has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now quarantined at home, the Department of Corrections said Monday.
The department learned late Friday that the employee had tested positive, spokeswoman Laura Montenegro said in a news release.
The employee last worked at the prison on March 25 and did not return until Wednesday, April 1, but was denied entry based on the COVID-19 screening process and was directed to follow up with a health care provider, Montenegro said. That follow-up resulted in the positive test confirmation, she said.
The screening for staff includes a temperature and visual check, Montenegro said. The prison suspended visitation and volunteer services on March 16 and is promoting social distancing by reducing movement and transfer with other correctional institutions.
MOBILE TESTING SITE SUSPENDED
A mobile testing site for the coronavirus at the Armory in Manchester was suspended due to an equipment shortage, city organizers said.
Shortages in personal protective equipment and testing swabs and the need to clean and service equipment at the site were factors in suspending the site Friday, according to a statement from Manchester's Emergency Operations Center.
The facility tested more than 1,000 people from March 14 through Friday, the statement said.
Testing capabilities will continue at Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Health System and Dartmouth-Hitchcock, as well as private entities such as ConvenientMD.
THE NUMBERS
As of Sunday, nearly 670 people have tested positive for the virus and nine people have died from COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Ninety-two people have been hospitalized for the virus. Nearly 150 people have recovered.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
HIKERS-MASKS
New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department is asking hikers to include face masks and latex gloves in their outdoor gear.
“With the current situation of COVID-19, people are putting emergency personnel and volunteers at a great risk when they get injured," the department said in a statement Monday.
Officials point to the rescue of a man who slipped on some rocks and hurt his ankle while hiking down a Mt. Major trail on Saturday. The man was with a group of friends. A fire department crew drove to the site and carried him to their ambulance, which brought him to a hospital.
