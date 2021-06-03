MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Sixty-eight employees of two Manchester restaurants have been paid nearly $264,000 in back wages after their employers were found to have violated federal minimum wage and overtime laws.
Puerto Vallarta Mexican Grill and Nuevo Vallarta Mexican Grill also paid $38,000 in penalties, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday.
Labor department investigators found that the restaurants failed to pay workers for time spent cleaning, failed to properly calculate overtime at both restaurants and coached workers on what to say to investigators.
“Employees have the right to be paid all the wages they have earned and to participate in investigations without repercussions for having done so," said regional Solicitor of Labor Maia Fisher. "When employers violate those rights, we will take necessary and appropriate legal action.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.