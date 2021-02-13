BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A judge made no immediate decision Friday after a lengthy bail hearing for a Massachusetts State Police trooper accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
Sgt. Bryan Erickson, 38, of Groveland, Mass., remains jailed without bail in New Hampshire after his Jan. 31 arrest for second-degree and simple assault, obstructing report of a crime; disobeying an officer; criminal trespass; and reckless operation.
Erickson, a trooper for the past 10 years and a former Marine, was charged after an alleged incident involving the 29-year-old woman in Exeter, N.H.
The trooper and his wife have two small children in Groveland, his defense attorney said.
Erickson has been suspended indefinitely from the state police following a duty status hearing. Massachusetts State Police will continue its own investigation into the matter and monitor Erickson's prosecution in New Hampshire, said David Procopio, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson.
A police affidavit alleges that Erickson took his girlfriend's cellphone and threw her on a bed. He allegedly “wrapped her arms around her on the bed and knelt on her upper thigh area so that she could barely breathe and could not move," and “put his hand on her neck and one of her fingers down her throat" to stop her from screaming, according to the affidavit.
Erickson also is accused of head-butting the woman twice, according to court papers.
Police said they responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Exeter house and found Erickson in the garage. Police said he drove away at about 80 mph. Erickson was arrested at his home in Groveland on Jan. 31.
But Friday afternoon in court, defense attorney Hank Brennan argued Erickson should be released on bail, with conditions including GPS monitoring if the court felt that was necessary.
Brennan said investigators have not provided any photographs showing the victim indicating a beating but rather "light scratches" on her hands.
"There was no brutal assault here. There was not beating here," said Brennan.
He also said text messages, introduced by prosecutors, indicate Erickson wanted to break up with the woman while she conversely wanted him to come over for sex.
"He never said he was going to kill her or threatened to kill her," said Brennan. Conversely, the woman said she wanted to "ruin" Erickson's life, he said.
In his decade on the state police, Erickson never had an accusation against him. "Until she decided, they are broken up, and she's going to get him back," Brennan said.
The situation, he said, is indicative "of an emotional breakup one side doesn't want."
Brennan also filed paperwork indicating the girlfriend had previously harassed Erickson's wife at their Groveland home and the wife sought a protective order, according to published reports.
