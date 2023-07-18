HAVERHILL — After a nationwide search, Northern Essex Community College announced Jason Arey was hired as its new dean of students. He begins his new role Aug. 2.
Arey has nearly two decades of experience in higher education, including five years as the dean of students at York Community College in Wells, Maine; two years as the associate vice president of student affairs at Manchester Community College in Manchester, New Hampshire; and 11 years as the associate/assistant director of residential life at the University of Southern Maine.
He most recently worked as the employee relations manager for the City of South Portland, Maine.
“Helping college students achieve their individual academic goals is both professionally challenging and rewarding,” Arey said. “I think the dean of students position is unique because you wear so many hats. You are a counselor, advocate, cheerleader, disciplinarian, educator and coach. My job is to create an atmosphere where all students feel welcomed, included, and supported so they can pursue their individual academic goals.”
NECC Provost Paul Beaudin said Arey’s experience helping students balance life on, and off, campus will make him an asset to students.
“Jason Arey comes to Northern Essex with some 20 years of student affairs experience, including seven years as a dean of students at two local community colleges. His respect for students and the transformative role that community colleges have to play in the lives of students impressed the search committee very much,” Beaudin said.
Arey holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of New Hampshire and a master’s degree in adult and higher education from the University of Southern Maine. He said his interest in student affairs began when he was a student himself.
“I participated in intramurals, athletics, hall government and student activities. From there, I became a leader on campus as a resident assistant,” he said.
Upon graduating from UNH, Arey started working in the insurance field but found it wasn’t the right fit.
“After some soul searching and thinking back on my past experiences, I realized I wanted to work in a college environment, so I decided to pursue my master’s degree and work as a hall director.”
At NECC, students can expect him to listen to their concerns, advocate for their needs and support their ideas, according to a release from the school.
“It’s not enough to just say you have an open-door policy,” he said. “You must meet students where they are at. Engage with them, take an interest in who they are and what their goals are, and make connections … . I plan on doing a lot of listening in my first few months on the job. I want to know what works well for students, what is missing, and what may need some improvement.”
The dean of students oversees a variety of student support services in counseling and psychological services, compliance, veterans and military services, student life, the Center for Accessibility Resources and Services, community standards, the Student Government Association, and the Care and Concern Outreach Team, including student conduct and student wellness initiatives. The dean is also responsible for oversight and development of extracurricular and student retention activities at the college.
NECC is the first federally designated Hispanic-serving institution in New England and offers certificate and associate degree programs online and at its campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence.
The college offers bachelor’s degree transfer options, workforce development and community education classes, and is host to the NECC Police Academy, MassHire Merrimack Valley, and Gallaudet University’s Regional Center for the deaf and hard of hearing. For more information: www.necc.mass.edu.
