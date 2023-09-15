HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will host a series of special information sessions for prospective students interested in the MassReconnect program. The program, which officially launched just ahead of the fall semester, allows Massachusetts residents age 25 and older who have not already obtained a college degree to attend the state’s community colleges for free. This last-dollar support covers tuition and fees, including books and materials stipends.
At Northern Essex, nearly 125 students across 31 degree and certificate programs are already receiving funding through MassReconnect. That number is expected to increase with Fall Session II classes starting on October 30 and following a series of special information sessions.
In-person sessions:
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 5 to 7 p.m., Lawrence Campus
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 5 to 7 p.m., Haverhill Campus
Tuesday, Oct. 17, 5 to 7 p.m., Lawrence Campus
Wednesday, Nov. 8, 5 to 7 p.m., Haverhill Campus
Tuesday, Dec. 19, 5 to 7 p.m., Lawrence Campus
Virtual sessions:
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m. via Zoom
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. via Zoom
Wednesday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. via Zoom
For more information and to sign up for an information session, visit the MassReconnect webpage.
