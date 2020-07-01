After Tuesday, when there were no reported COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health said Wednesday that 28 people died from the virus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide death toll to 8,081.
The DPH reported 261 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 109,143 in the state since the pandemic began in March. State data said six people were confirmed or suspected positive for the virus at Anna Jaques Hospital as of Wednesday.
In its weekly town-by-town report of positive COVID-19 cases, the DPH said Amesbury reported 179 during the pandemic; Georgetown, 60; Groveland, 35; Merrimac, 35; Newbury, 13; Newburyport, 99; Rowley, 57; Salisbury, 52; and West Newbury, 10.
The weekly report also included information on the range of positive cases and deaths at area nursing homes. Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, with 203 beds, was still listed as having more than 30 positive COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, the same figures from the previous week.
Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Amesbury, with 120 beds, was listed as having between 11 to 30 cases and no deaths; Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home in Rowley, with 62 beds, has 11 to 30 positive cases and reported one to four deaths, according to state health officials.
Brigham Rehabilitation Center in Newburyport, a 64-bed facility, reported one to 10 positive cases and no deaths; Port Healthcare in Newburyport, with 123 beds, reported one to 10 cases and no deaths; the Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Newburyport, with 111 beds, reported one to 10 positive cases and no deaths; and the Newburyport Society for Aged Men, with nine beds, reported no positive cases or deaths.
In the category of assisted living centers, the DPH said Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, with 139 beds, reported 11 to 30 cases during the pandemic; Avita of Newburyport, with 76 beds, has not had any cases; the Elizabeth Calsey House in Amesbury, with 14 beds, reported 11 to 30 cases; and the Elizabeth Calsey House on Lions Mouth Road in Amesbury, with 26 beds, reported 11 to 30 cases during the pandemic.
To see the latest DPH information: https://www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-dashboard-july-1-2020/download.
