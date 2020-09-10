BOSTON — The number of communities at high risk for COVID-19 infections increased slightly in the past week, according to state data released Wednesday that also shows dozens of cities and towns still with elevated levels of risk.
The Department of Public Health reported 13 communities are coded “red” — including Lawrence, Lynn, Lynnfield and Methuen — meaning they have an average of more than 8 daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days, once numbers are adjusted for population. That’s up from eight communities the previous week.
Sixty municipalities were either coded in the red, high-risk category or the yellow, moderate-risk category in the state’s weekly report. Haverhill and Salem were coded yellow as they were in the previous week.
An additional 84 communities, including Newburyport, Gloucester, Danvers and Andover, were shaded green, meaning an average daily COVID-19 infection rate of less than four cases per 100,000 residents.
As of Wednesday, Lawrence’s COVID-19 infection rate was 20 cases for every 100,000 people, the second-highest rate in the state.
Methuen’s category rose from yellow to red in the past week after a spike in infections. The city’s infection rate for the past two weeks is 8.5 per 100,000 people, according to the Department of Public Health.
The majority of communities in the state are coded white, which indicates fewer than 5 total cases.
Still, Essex County has the second-highest infection rate of any region in the state, with an average of 6.7 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. The state’s average rate is 4.6.
Gov. Charlie Baker said most cities and towns have COVID-19 transmission rates low enough to allow for either a full return to school or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.
As of Wednesday, Massachusetts reported 121,396 virus cases and 8,937 deaths since the outbreak began in mid-March.
Baker said the state goal of the weekly listing is to direct aid to help high-risk communities battle the virus and enforce reopening rules.
Cities and towns at moderate or high risk have been offered state assistance with testing, contact tracing, enforcement and public awareness campaigns.
Last week, the state rolled out a new initiative to reach at-risk populations in those communities that will feature billboard ads, social media messaging, multilingual field teams, phone and text outreach, and coordination with community groups.
For more information: www.mass.gov/stopcovid19.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.