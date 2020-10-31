BOSTON — Republican Kevin O'Connor is making his first run for elected office with a long-shot bid to topple one of the longest-serving members of Congress in deep-blue Massachusetts, and he has no qualms about his chances.
"I honestly think we're going to win," O'Connor said of a campaign to oust Democratic Sen. Ed Markey in the election Tuesday. "I know that will probably come as a shock to most people, but I think my chances are really good."
As the Dover attorney and businessman treks across the state, he has argued that the incumbent lawmaker has embraced a "radical agenda" out of touch with most voters. He makes a case that the state's all-Democrat congressional delegation stands to benefit from adding a Republican to its ranks.
"Ed Markey has been in office nearly a half century," O'Connor said during a recent interview. "He's become a hyperpartisan, career politician who's focused on simplistic programs that are really outside the mainstream of his own party and have little or no chance of being passed."
O'Connor's odds remain long in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 3 to 1 and where Republican President Donald Trump, whose policies O'Connor has embraced, remains very unpopular.
O'Connor, 58, describes himself a "commonsense Republican" and says while he supports the president, he does not always agree with him. He has sought to appeal to the state's "nonaffiliated" or independent voters who helped elect Republican Scott Brown, a political newcomer, to the U.S. Senate in 2010.
His campaign recently received a big boost from Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate Republican who is popular among independents and endorsed his campaign.
"Kevin's a business guy, a lawyer, somebody who's lived and raised a family his whole life here in Massachusetts," Baker said in a video message posted on O'Connor's campaign website. "He will bring that feet-on-the-ground, boots-on-the-ground perspective to the job of U.S. senator on Capitol Hill."
Markey, 74, fended off a formidable challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy in the Democratic primary Sept. 1. The Malden Democrat says his long record of accomplishments gives him an advantage over the Republican newcomer and is why voters should send him back to Washington for another six years.
Markey was first elected to the Senate in 2013, when he won a special election to serve out the term of John Kerry, who was appointed U.S. secretary of state.
On the campaign trail, Markey has cited his Green New Deal to address climate change, his support for Medicare-for-all proposals and plans to address racial inequality. He has also vowed to push for more pandemic relief for state and local governments, support for health care workers, and food assistance.
Markey, a frequent critic of Trump, said O'Connor's support for the president shows he's the one who is out of touch with Massachusetts voters.
"My opponent has latched himself to Donald Trump's agenda," Markey said in an interview. "It's an anti-immigrant agenda that defunds health care and education, and doesn't believe in climate science. It's the opposite of what is good for the Bay State."
O'Connor points out that unlike the president, he believes that climate change poses a threat but says Markey has embraced "radical plans" such as the Green New Deal that he said would "devastate the economy." Instead, he said the country needs to invest federal funding in technologies to reduce carbon emissions.
Jeffrey Berry, a political science professor at Tufts University, said O’Connor has "failed to win the public's imagination" as Brown’s grassroots candidacy did a decade ago.
"His race is out of sight and out of mind, and he’s raised little money," Berry said. "There’s little reason to expect that he can overcome the huge advantage that Democrats have in the state with such lopsided voter registration figures."
A University of Massachusetts Amherst poll released this week showed Markey leading O'Connor, 65% to 26%, among likely Bay State voters.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
