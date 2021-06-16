CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles is continuing to make improvements to electronic ticketing and accident reports nearly two years after seven motorcyclists died in a crash involving a truck driver whose license should have been suspended, authorities said.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts, faces multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct in the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. He’s pleaded not guilty.
Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday released an update to a state review begun in 2019 in response to the crash.
For example, he said the state is introducing a new online self-service site for customers requesting a copy of their motor vehicle records.
The state also is continuing to roll out E-Crash and E-Ticket systems to local police departments. Currently, 83 police departments participate in E-Crash and 94 police departments participate in E-Ticket, an increase from 35 and 30 in August 2019.
During 2020, 72% of all tickets received by the division were electronic, compared to 44% in 2018. Also last year, 46% of all accident reports received by the division were electronic, compared to 21% received in 2018.
New Hampshire also just joined the State-to-State Verification System, allowing states to electronically check with participating states to determine if someone holds a license or identification card in another state, and check on records.
