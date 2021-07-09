BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey has agreed to a multibillion-dollar settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma for its role in the opioid addiction crisis.
Under the deal involving 14 other states, the company will be sold off by 2024 and its owners, the Sackler family, would be banned from selling opioids. The Sacklers would be required to pay $4.3 billion for opioid treatment and prevention in exchange for the states dropping their opposition to the company’s bankruptcy.
Massachusetts will receive about $90 million of that money. Families of people who died from opioid-related overdoses will also receive compensation as part of the bankruptcy.
Healey said while her office did not get everything it wanted, terms of the settlement “will help stop anything like this from ever happening again.”
“Today’s resolution delivers the most important things that we’ve been fighting for — a reckoning that exposes the Sacklers’ misconduct, stripped them of their power and provides money that will be dedicated entirely to prevention, treatment and recovery,” Healey said at a briefing Thursday.
The settlement would also require the Sacklers to release more than 20 years of documents related to the company’s sales, marketing and distribution of OxyContin.
Healey said the documents would “unlock the Sackler family secrets” and provide “justice for victims” of the opioid crisis.
“The public will witness the most significant disclosures in any case ever, including every piece of evidence Purdue has produced about its opioid business in the last 20 years — tens of millions of documents that have never been seen before,” she said.
Gov. Charlie Baker, whose administration has worked with Healey’s office to build a case against the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma, supports the settlement and said the money would go a long way toward dealing with the scourge of opioid addiction.
“We have enormous amounts of work to do on behavioral health on addiction, and this fund will be a tremendous asset to families and practitioners,” he said during the briefing Thursday.
The lawsuit, filed in 2018 by Healey’s office and signed onto by dozens of other states, alleges the Sacklers reaped billions of dollars as their company misled prescribers and patients to boost sales of their addictive medications. It says Purdue Pharma’s aggressive marketing of OxyContin ignored addiction risks and led to widespread opioid prescriptions.
As part of the settlement, Massachusetts and 14 states, including New York, agreed to drop opposition to the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Healey refused to sign onto a previous settlement with 24 other states, saying it didn’t provide justice or enough money for families who lost loved ones to the scourge of opioid addiction.
Massachusetts is still grappling with a deadly wave of addiction that has claimed thousands of lives from overdoses. Experts say many of those addictions started with pain pills, usually prescribed by a doctor.
Healey’s lawsuit alleged that about 700 people in Massachusetts who filled prescriptions for Purdue Pharma’s opioids between 2009 and 2019 subsequently died of overdoses.
Nationwide, opioid addiction has contributed to the deaths of some 400,000 people over the past two decades, according to federal data.
Baker praised Healey’s decision not to agree to the previous settlement, saying it resulted in a better deal for victims of the opioid crisis.
“They forced people back to the table, and I’m sure that made a lot of people unhappy,” he said Thursday. “By not closing the books on this, they got a deal that was far more appropriate given the wreckage that was created by that organization.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.