Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.