BOSTON — Cities and towns are struggling to put together budgets for next fiscal year amid rising costs and steep declines in tax revenue as fallout from the coronavirus continues to hammer the state's economy.
Government-ordered shutdowns to prevent spread of the virus have closed Main Streets and put hundreds of thousands of people out of work. That has meant a sharp drop in tax receipts on sales, motor vehicle excise, and hotel and meals that are key to many local treasuries.
The financial free fall means local governments don't know how much money they will have to work with in coming months.
"We have no idea what to expect because there's nothing to compare it to," said Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday. "Nothing even comes close to the economic impact this pandemic is having."
A big unknown for budget writers is state education funding and local aid, with state coffers also taking a big hit.
The uncertainty is already prompting some communities to make tough decisions to cut staff and scale back spending plans.
In Peabody, which has laid off 35 part-time employees, the city is looking at additional layoffs and furloughs as it begins to craft a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. In Methuen, where the budget for next year is already nearly $6 million out of whack, the city has imposed a spending freeze. Beverly has scrapped plans to boost pension payments.
Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, said the impact of the coronavirus will be far worse than the recession of the mid-2000s that pushed many communities to the brink of bankruptcy.
"Local revenues are dropping like a stone, and there's no end in sight," he said. "This is money that cities and towns count on to balance their budgets."
He said municipalities are faced with the reality that some residents won’t be able to pay their property taxes, but services such as public schools and waste removal still must be provided. Local leaders will also be reluctant to increase taxes, wary of putting an additional burden on residents.
"Communities don't even know how they're going to hold local elections, let alone a Proposition 2½ override," he said. "That's just not in the cards."
Communities are expected to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for some expenses related to the coronavirus, but they cannot use that funding to plug holes in their budgets.
Today, the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on a $3 trillion coronavirus aid package that will include funding for state and local governments to use for operating expenses not tied to the COVID-19 outbreak.
But the legislation has run into headwinds in the GOP-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged lawmakers not to rush ahead with another stimulus package. Congress has passed at least four massive relief packages since the outbreak began in March.
Beckwith said the federal government needs to act because the state won't have the resources to shore up local budgets.
"We need a record-breaking response to a record-breaking crisis," he said. "Unless we get federal funding, there is going to be a true fiscal crisis next year."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
