BOSTON — The state expects a windfall from the latest pandemic relief package, but the money could come with strings attached.
A $1.9 trillion relief bill signed by President Joe Biden includes nearly $8 billion for Massachusetts’ public schools, small businesses and communities.
A Biden administration official told members of the state Legislature’s newly created House Committee on Federal Stimulus and Census Oversight on Tuesday that local governments would be allowed to use their share for a broader array of purposes than with previous stimulus money.
Still, National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti said the plan will have rules to ensure the money is spent properly.
“We want to make sure that if money is going from taxpayers to state and local governments, that folks aren’t using it for what we would consider to be unnecessary actions,” he said during a livestreamed hearing. “And at the same time, we know there’s a lot of need and it’s important to get the money out the door quickly.”
Ramamurti said the Treasury Department is drafting details of what kinds of spending are appropriate, and local governments would be required to report regularly on how they use the money. Those guidelines are expected to be released in May, he said.
The legislative committee was created for the upcoming two-year session to provide oversight and guidance for distribution of the federal money.
In Massachusetts, at least 37 cities with populations of more than 50,000 will receive $1.7 billion in direct aid through the relief package.
Lawrence will receive more than $42.8 million; Haverhill, $25.8 million; Salem, $27.3 million; Gloucester, $17.2 million; and Peabody, $11 million, according to a breakdown compiled by the National League of Cities.
Other communities would receive direct funding based on their population.
Rep. Dan Hunt, D-Dorchester, who co-chairs the committee, noted the Legislature will not have control of disbursement of the federal funding.
“I think there will be a role for us,” he said. “We want to be in a space where we can help some of those smaller communities that don’t have the breadth and weight of larger cities and towns.”
Hunt said the money would go a long way in cash-strapped communities while helping the state offset revenue losses that have forced budget writers to tap reserve funds.
“Our hope is that we won’t have to rely as much on the ‘rainy day’ fund and this will be a real shot in the arm for municipalities,” he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
