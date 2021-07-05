BOSTON — Experts who looked into expanding the list of mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse have deadlocked over "extraordinarily complex" questions raised in the process.
The state's Mandated Reporter Commission was tasked with making suggestions to improve the law that requires doctors, school teachers and others to report signs of suspected abuse.
After more than a year of meetings, the commission deadlocked.
The state’s child advocate, Maria Mossaides, who chaired the commission, pointed out in a report that panel members wrestled with complicated issues but were unable to reach consensus.
"Mandated reporting may seem, on its face, to be an uncomplicated idea," she wrote. "The reality, as understood and grappled with by this commission, is that mandatory reporting is an extraordinarily complex issue."
One source of disagreement was whether the list of mandatory reporters should be expanded to include youth volunteers, medical students and others who interact with children.
"Serious concerns were raised about the potential societal harms of expanding the list of mandated reporters," the report noted.
For example, it noted concerns about allegations that turn out to be false.
"Intrusion into familial life and possible separation of children from their families because of allegations of abuse or neglect can result in serious harm to children and their families, and that serious harm must be weighed by the need to adequately protect children from abuse and neglect," the report's authors wrote.
Another concern was that people who report suspected crimes could be swayed by racism, classism and other biases that unfairly label individuals as abusers.
"The commission feels that questions of implicit bias, equity and inequity in mandated reporting, and the accuracy of mandated reporters’ efforts to identify abuse and neglect, are fundamental to the efficacy of any improvements to the mandatory reporting system," the report's authors noted.
The 13-member panel included state officials, lawyers, prosecutors and representatives from health care and labor unions. The report was due last July but the deadline was extended because of the pandemic.
Massachusetts has some of the nation's toughest laws on mandatory reporting of suspected abuse. Teachers, doctors, nurses and child care workers are threatened with fines and other penalties for failing to report allegations.
The state is one of six that doesn't require physical evidence or corroborating reports to launch an investigation of abuse.
But victims advocates say loopholes allow predators to go undetected.
Those advocates have pushed to expand the list of those required to report suspected abuse to include volunteer coaches, leaders of youth sports organizations, tutors and school contractors, requiring them all to undergo annual training to detect and report abuse.
Advocates say tougher reporting means more eyes are watching, and they cite a spike of reported abuse and neglect cases during the pandemic.
At least 497 "critical incidents" were reported to the state Child Advocate's office in the fiscal year that ended June 30 — a 110% increase over the previous fiscal year, according to the agency.
The number of physical abuse incidents grew more than threefold, from six reported in fiscal 2019 to 21 in fiscal 2020.
At the same time, the report noted a sizable drop in suspected abuse flagged by people who are considered mandatory reporters, most likely because of the number of schools and youth centers closed due to the pandemic.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
